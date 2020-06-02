Video
22,819 out of 1,12,435 under BEB fail

Published : Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, June 1: A total of 22,819 students failed in the SSC examination under Barishal Education Board (BEB) this year.
A total of 1,12,435 examinees from 1,432 schools of six districts of Barishal Division appeared under BEB.
Of the total, 89,616 came out successfully.
In Barishal District, 37,597 examinees from 416 schools took part in the exam. Of them, a total of  8,745 failed.
In Patuakhali District, 21,641 appeared from 257 schools. Of them, 3,636 failed.
In Barguna District, a total of 12,124 appeared  from 151 schools. Of them, 2,044 failed. In Pirojpur District, 13,259 appeared from 244 schools. Of them, 2,124 failed.
In Bhola District, 17,296 appeared from 194 schools. Of them, 4,120 failed.
In Jhalkati District, a total of 10,518 appeared from 170 schools. Of them, 2,151 failed.


