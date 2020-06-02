

Bus services begin in Khulna following health guidelines

On the first day of operation, the BRTA has taken various measures to maintain health guidelines issued by the government for tackling spread of the coronavirus.

To prevent the corona epidemic, buses are operating with fewer passengers in compliance with health regulations.

Visiting the bus terminals and counters in the morning, this correspondent found that the bus authority made arrangements for measuring commuters' body temperature and disinfected them at the entrance of the platform. No sick people were allowed to travel. All were compelled to sit letting one seat vacant between two passengers.

Abdul Karim, manager of Tungipara Express counter at Royal Crossing area in the city said, all buses are leaving for Dhaka from Monday morning.

Syed Mahfuz Parvej, a toll collector of the Rupsha Bridge said, during the lockdown, some emergency trucks, pick up-vans and private cars have been passed out. Now in the toll plaza, all types of buses, minibus are passing.

Joint Secretary of Khulna District Bus Minibus Coach Owners' Samity Anwar Hossain Sana said government increased 60 per cent fare of bus services and all routes' passengers bus left the city carrying half passengers maintaining social distance and health guidelines.





















