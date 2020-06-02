IDCOL wins global award for rural electrification





The IDCOL got the award in the "Multilateral/International Organisation" category for its solar mini-grids, including the Monpura Island project, which is implemented in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), a UNDP press release said.

Since 2015, ARE, a Brussels based non-profit global business association in the rural electrification sector, has played a leading role in recognizing clean energy access initiatives by the most passionate and innovative actors in the field. ARE received 77 applications this year and unveiled the six winners on May 18.

IDCOL is the first organisation from Bangladesh to receive this prestigious award. Winners from previous years in this category include GIZ, UN Capital Development Fund, European Commission's Directorate-General for International Cooperation and EU Energy Initiative Partnership Dialogue Facility.

"We are delighted that ARE recognized IDCOL's mini-grids projects as key to expanding energy access in Bangladesh and elsewhere too," said UNDP Bangladesh Resident Representative Sudipto Mukerjee.





















The Bangladeshi clean energy company, Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL), has won the Alliance for Rural Electrification (ARE) award for its solar mini-grid projects.The IDCOL got the award in the "Multilateral/International Organisation" category for its solar mini-grids, including the Monpura Island project, which is implemented in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), a UNDP press release said.Since 2015, ARE, a Brussels based non-profit global business association in the rural electrification sector, has played a leading role in recognizing clean energy access initiatives by the most passionate and innovative actors in the field. ARE received 77 applications this year and unveiled the six winners on May 18.IDCOL is the first organisation from Bangladesh to receive this prestigious award. Winners from previous years in this category include GIZ, UN Capital Development Fund, European Commission's Directorate-General for International Cooperation and EU Energy Initiative Partnership Dialogue Facility."We are delighted that ARE recognized IDCOL's mini-grids projects as key to expanding energy access in Bangladesh and elsewhere too," said UNDP Bangladesh Resident Representative Sudipto Mukerjee.