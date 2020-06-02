Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 June, 2020, 6:18 AM
latest
Home Business

IDCOL wins global award for rural electrification

Published : Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Desk

The Bangladeshi clean energy company, Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL), has won the Alliance for Rural Electrification (ARE) award for its solar mini-grid projects.
The IDCOL got the award in the "Multilateral/International Organisation" category for its solar mini-grids, including the Monpura Island project, which is implemented in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), a UNDP press release said.
Since 2015, ARE, a Brussels based non-profit global business association in the rural electrification sector, has played a leading role in recognizing clean energy access initiatives by the most passionate and innovative actors in the field. ARE received 77 applications this year and unveiled the six winners on May 18.
IDCOL is the first organisation from Bangladesh to receive this prestigious award. Winners from previous years in this category include GIZ, UN Capital Development Fund, European Commission's Directorate-General for International Cooperation and EU Energy Initiative Partnership Dialogue Facility.
"We are delighted that ARE recognized IDCOL's mini-grids projects as key to expanding energy access in Bangladesh and elsewhere too," said UNDP Bangladesh Resident Representative Sudipto Mukerjee.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd Chairman and Inspector General of Bangladesh Police
Increased bank investments in to capital market underscored
IDCOL wins global award for rural electrification
Jute now 2nd major export item: Minister
Stocks dip as coronavirus keeps on taking tolls
RMG Sustainability Council takes over Accord
Experts for double budgetary allocation to health sector
custs damage crops in 31 districts of Balochistan


Latest News
Canada's Trudeau rejects inviting Russia to G7 summit
George Floyd died of asphyxia, private post-mortem finds
Anonymous hackers re-emerge amid US unrest
Waqar urges Afridi and Gambhir to end social media war
Zuckerberg faces employee backlash over Trump protest comments
Nasim hospitalised with corona
‘An inhuman act to protect owners’ interests’
BB allows private sector to provide electronic payment services
7 flights cancelled for low passenger turnout
HC for prioritising corona diagnosis for expecting mothers
Most Read News
Covid-19 & washing hands, a pathetic history with present relevance
Nassa Group Chairman Nazrul, his family test positive for COVID-19
Zafrullah's wife, son test corona positive
Country reports 22 deaths, 2,381 confirmed cases
'25% officials to be allowed at Secretariat'
Covid-19-induced lockdown is melting in Bangladesh: how to justify?
COVID-19 deaths stand at 371,995 globally, cases surpass 6.1m
Entire country to be divided into red, yellow, green zones
Libya Killings: Case filed in Bhairab; One held
Educational institutes allowed to keep open for administrative works
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft