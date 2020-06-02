Jute now 2nd major export item: Minister





"Country's Jute sector made a significant breakthrough for the first time and occupies '2nd position' replacing the leather sector with an export earning of US$ 79.13 crore in the first 10 months from July to April in 2019-20 fiscal year," said Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastigir Gazi.

The minister said this announcement while addressing a review meeting held after a long nation-wide shutdown due to contain the COVID-19 at his ministry office on Sunday.

The accumulated jute export earning is 14 per cent more than the earning made during the same period in the last year and 17 per cent more than the target, said the minister.

Reiterating the pledge to provide all sorts of assistance for increasing the production of Jute, the minister said, "The government will provide all the necessary assistance for increasing the production of jute."

As part of the initiative, he said, the concerned ministry is serious enough in accurate and quick distribution of incentives which would be provided for motivating farmers for jute cultivation and jute industries extension considering its demand at local and international markets.

Textile and Jute Secretary Lokman Hossen Mia and additional Secretary M Abul Kalam Azad, among others, attended the meeting. -BSS

















