Tuesday, 2 June, 2020, 6:18 AM
Stocks dip as coronavirus keeps on taking tolls

Published : Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Correspondent

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) dipped on Monday the second day of trade resumption as the coronavirus continued to take big tolls every day.
The death toll reached 672 and the number of total infected person stands at 49,534 as of Monday.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE plunged 60.95 points, or 1.50 per cent, to close at 3999, after adding more than 52 points the previous day.
Two other indices of the DSE also ended lower. Of them, DS30 index, comprising blue chips, fell 18.18 points to finish at 1,347 and DSE Shariah Index lost 21.64 points to close at 929.
The presence of investors is thin at the brokerage houses as many investors are yet to return to Dhaka after the market closure, the longest since the Liberation War. Many investors are executing trade through phones, said a stockbroker.
The managements of the bourses also discourage clients for rushing into the brokerage houses and encourage trading through mobile apps and other internet-based devices due to the ongoing pandemic.
The recently introduced circuit-break system also annoyed many investors as most of the shares were stuck at the floor. Very few buyers came and picked some of the offered shares, market operators said.
Of the issues traded, 230 remained unchanged as only 27 issues advanced and 70 declined on the DSE trading floor.
The securities regulator - Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission - imposed the circuit breaker on March 19 to curb the free-fall of stock prices.
Under the new circuit breaker system, prices of no securities will be allowed to hit below its last five days' average price.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 1.98 billion on the country's premier bourse, rising 38 per cent over the last session's mark of Tk 1.43 billion.
A total number of 34,598 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 44.98 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap of the DSE also rose to Tk 3,122 billion, from Tk 3,161 billion in the previous session.
Square Pharma topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 264 million changing hands, followed by Beximco Pharma, Grameenphone, Beximco and Indo-Bangla Pharma.
Phoenix Finance was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.17 per cent while ICB Islamic Bank was the worst loser, losing 9.67 per cent.
CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) dropped 127 points to close at 11,341 and the Selective Categories Index CSCX shedding 78 points to finish at 6,873. Of the issues traded, 27 gained, 34 declined and 62 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 3.23 million shares and mutual fund units worth Tk 551 million in turnover.


