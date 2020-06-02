Video
Tuesday, 2 June, 2020
RMG Sustainability Council takes over Accord

Published : Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The RMG Sustainability Council (RSC) on Monday took over the charges of the Accord on Fire and Building Safety in Bangladesh (Accord), which had shut down its operation in the country on Sunday.
Accord had closed all its activities in the country from May 31 last and was preparing to hand over the charges to RSC, according to an advertisement published in different newspapers on Saturday.
Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Omar H Khan, authored the advertisement on behalf of his client Accord.
In the advertisement Barrister Omar H Khan also requested all the government and non-government organizations as well as individuals to close formalities with the Accord.
From now on, however, all the employees of Accord's Dhaka office will work under the RSC, which is based in Dhaka with link to Amsterdam - based Accord, it said.
The RSC is a national supply chain initiative that aims to unite the garment manufacturing industry, various apparel brands, and trade unions to ensure sustainable development in Bangladesh's RMG sector, by carrying forward the significant accomplishments on workplace safety.
The application of fire, electrical, and structural safety standards in the RMG factories in Bangladesh has improved dramatically and positively since May 2013.
The Accord is confident that improvements to RMG (readymade garment) factory safety and health and the completion of factory safety remediation derived from previous inspections shall be supported and completed under the RSC, sources said.
According to Accord there are about 150 employees in its Bangladesh office and they will work with the RSC as per the agreement.
In January, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Accord's steering committee had finalized RSC's formation at a meeting in Dhaka.
The two sides signed a transition agreement that included agreement on the Articles of Association pertaining to the RSC. As per the agreement, Accord was supposed to leave Bangladesh by May and handed over the responsibilities to RSC.
After the collapse of Rana Plaza in 2013, Accord, an initiative of European RMG retailers, embarked on their work in Bangladesh's readymade garment industry with the aim to improve factory safety standards within a five-year time frame, which ended in June 2018.
Later, the government extended the organization's tenure by six months to allow Accord to complete its remediation process and make a handover to the Remediation Coordination Cell (RCC) to monitor the safety issues by November 30, 2019.
Afterward, the High Court asked Accord to conclude its activities by November 30, based on a case filed by a Chittagong-based apparel factory named Smart Jeans.
Later, the Accord was allowed to work till May 31 this year.
The RSC was formed to take over the activities of Accord and Alliance (The Alliance for Bangladesh Worker Safety - a platform of North American RMG retailers) that they have been carrying out to improve the safety standards in the RMG factories of Bangladesh.  
The council will be governed by a Board of Directors, consisting of an equal number of representatives from the garment industry, brands, and trade unions. The council will also operate under the laws of the country.


