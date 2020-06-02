Video
Tamim Iqbal named WFP Goodwill Ambassador

Published : Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Tamim Iqbal expressing his feeling on his facebook live after named as the National Goodwill Ambassador of WFP on Monday. photo: screenshot

Tamim Iqbal expressing his feeling on his facebook live after named as the National Goodwill Ambassador of WFP on Monday. photo: screenshot

World Food Programme had appointed Bangladesh opener and ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal as the National Goodwill Ambassador in Bangladesh. Both WFP and Tamim Iqbal confirmed the news officially by separate virtual messages using facebbok.
"I am Tamim Iqbal and I am the current captain of Bangladesh Cricket ODI team. I am honoured to be named National Goodwill Ambassador for the World Food Programme," said Tamim in a video message.
He acknowledged the contribution of the WFP in fighting against the hunger. He said, "This United Nations agency fights hunger worldwide, including my own country Bangladesh while Bangladesh made impressive economic growth in recent years".  
Recent outbreak caused by the coronavirus resulted miseries for numerous marginalized people. Tamim affirmed that he will do his best to help WFP hunger. "Poverty is still rampant, especially in rural areas of Bangladesh. For many, the current COVID-19 crisis is making their lives much more challenging. I hope to do my part to help WFP fight hunger. And restore hope for families and communities that need our help," he assured.  
WFP Country Representative and Director for Bangladesh Richard Ragan said, "As an accomplished athlete, beloved by many both inside and outside Bangladesh, Tamim Iqbal brings with him not only his popularity and reach, but his incredible work ethic, compassion and humanitarian spirit,".
"We couldn't be more thrilled to have him joining our WFP family." As the first Bangladeshi to score 10,000 international runs, Tamim Iqbal is one of Bangladesh's most beloved batsmen, opening regularly for the team.
While working as the National Goodwill Ambassador Tamim will have the opportunity to see firsthand how WFP, in support of the Government, is working to reach Zero Hunger. Tamim Iqbal will raise awareness about WFP programmes in Bangladesh which cover 64 districts across the country through its school feeding, nutrition, livelihoods, and refugee operations in Cox's Bazar.


