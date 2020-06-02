Coronavirus pandemic: Key developments





More than six million cases

The pandemic has killed 370,261 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Sunday, based on official sources.

There have been more than six million cases registered in 196 countries and territories.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 104,051 deaths. It is followed by Britain with 38,489, Italy with 33,415, Brazil with 28,834 and France with 28,802.

Trump delays G7

US President Donald Trump announces he will delay the Group of Seven summit, headed by the US this year and scheduled to take place in June by videoconference.

Trump had said he might hold the gathering in-person, though German Chancellor Angela Merkel declined outright, followed by varying reactions from other members.

The G7 could now take place in September, Trump says, or it could take place after the US presidential election in November.

Spain seeks lockdown extension

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says he will seek parliament's approval to extend Spain's state of emergency one final time, which would keep the lockdown in place until June 21.

The sixth extension since March will need to be ratified on Wednesday by the parliament.

'Everything will be different'

Pope Francis, speaking in a video message to mark the feast of Pentecost, says the post-pandemic world will be changed for "better or worse" by the coronavirus crisis.

"Once we emerge from this pandemic, we will not be able to keep doing what we were doing, and as we were doing it. No, everything will be different," he says.

Jerusalem mosque reopens

Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, Islam's third holiest site, reopens after a more than two months, with new measures in place.









Worshippers have their temperatures taken and staff distribute masks, while tape on the floor inside the mosque and on the stones outside mark where people should pray at a safe distance.

Saudi Arabia too

Mask-clad worshippers flock to Saudi mosques that reopen nationwide, except in the holy city of Makkah.

