

Engage local representatives in Covid-19 fight

We cordially welcome the prime minister's latest decision to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by engaging local health representatives. In the process we must also involve community clinics to become equipped with COVID - 19 testing facilities.



The government has a success story on community clinics. It is the innovation of the current Government to extend Primary Health Care to the doorsteps of rural people all over rural Bangladesh. Thousands of people are getting services from the CCs and it has become an integral part of national health system. It is a unique example of Public-Private Partnership (PPP). At present, 14, 000 community clinics are in operation in the country and they can be used to make our communities safer while prevent the Corona spread in rural areas.



However, the PM's meeting was crucial at a time when both death and infection rates have taken a steep rise. Moreover, the meeting was held at a time when the containment procedures of Covid-19 have been relaxed. The decision to lift the general holidays came for the benefit of the working-class people and to keep the wheels of economy moving.



Under the current circumstances the role of local administrations in containing the spread of Covid-19 is very important. In a democratic system to enforce national policy, it is vital to engage common people, especially the representatives of all the communities. In this system there is a hierarchy of leadership from top to bottom. If these representatives cooperate with other government health authorities in raising awareness among people and implementing government's policies regarding Covid-19, it will become easier to flatten the curve. Urban areas are devastated due to the pandemic. Understandably, representatives of the urban areas have a greater responsibility.











Local representatives of our country have served the greatest purpose of the nation during our liberation war. During this corona pandemic, it is expected that they will be enthusiastic enough to serve the nation by responding to the prime minister's plea.



