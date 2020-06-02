Prince Charles letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina







It is good to learn from a news item published in the daily observer of the 29th that Prince Charles in a letter to our Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed sympathy over the losses caused by super cyclone Amphan in Bangladesh. The Prince of Wales who wrote the letter on behalf of himself and his wife Duchess of Cornwall Camilla said-"My wife and I wanted you to know how deeply we feel for the people of Bangladesh following the loss of lives and utter devastation caused by cyclonic storm Amphan". The Prince further wrote- "Our greatest possible sympathy and our special prayers are with the people of Bangladesh at such a desperately anxious time, as you battle against the effects of both the COVID-19 pandemic and this appallingly severe storm."











It is well known that Novel Corona has caused disruption into our normal life everywhere. However, we hope that Bangladesh will recover the losses caused by Amphan very soon. At the same time we thank the prince for expressing his sympathy to the people who are suffering from the effects of Amphan.



Professor M Zahidul Haque

Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University Dear Sir,It is good to learn from a news item published in the daily observer of the 29th that Prince Charles in a letter to our Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed sympathy over the losses caused by super cyclone Amphan in Bangladesh. The Prince of Wales who wrote the letter on behalf of himself and his wife Duchess of Cornwall Camilla said-"My wife and I wanted you to know how deeply we feel for the people of Bangladesh following the loss of lives and utter devastation caused by cyclonic storm Amphan". The Prince further wrote- "Our greatest possible sympathy and our special prayers are with the people of Bangladesh at such a desperately anxious time, as you battle against the effects of both the COVID-19 pandemic and this appallingly severe storm."It is well known that Novel Corona has caused disruption into our normal life everywhere. However, we hope that Bangladesh will recover the losses caused by Amphan very soon. At the same time we thank the prince for expressing his sympathy to the people who are suffering from the effects of Amphan.Professor M Zahidul HaqueSher-e-Bangla Agricultural University