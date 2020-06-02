PM’s DPS Khokan’s father Anwar Hossain dies

Md Anwar Hossain, father of Md Ashraful Alam Khokan, deputy press secretary-1 to the premier, died of a stroke on Monday.

"He breathed his last around 9:15am at his Ekdala village home under Kapashia upazila in Gazipur this morning at the age of 79," Khokan said.

Anwar Hossain was the president of local ward Awami League and a prominent businessman.

He left behind his two sons and two daughters as well as a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Anwar Hossain. -UNB