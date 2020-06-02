

‘Scenic Beauty’ opens today

Noted painter Monirul Islam will inaugurate the exhibition. Art collector Rahman Khalid will be present as special guest. Art historian Dr Harun-Un-Rashid will preside over the inauguration programme.

The artists have a great zeal for depicting the splendor of nature, six seasons of the country, monsoon and its intrinsic beauty, placid environment, riverine life, flora and fauna, dense foliage, cloudy skies, hilly areas, green ambiance of different rivers in the country, sights of Sundarbans mangrove forest and more.

The featured artists include Shankar Ghosh, AnisurRahman, Anisuzzaman, Zarif Islam, AnmeerHossain, BirenGhosh, Azfar Khan, Jamal Khan, Nuruzzoha, KauserHossain, Anil Dey, Habibul Islam, Nabaraj Roy, Nazrul Ahmed Bappy, Ranjit Kumar, SabbirHelal, Samarjit Roy Chowdhury, Shakirunnahar Roy, Sharmin Begum Lina, Soikat Ahmed, Sultan Alam and Atiul Alam.

Admission is free for all. The exhibition will be open every day from 10:00am to 6:00pm till June 12 at Gallery Dhrupad in Dhanmondi.















