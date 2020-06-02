Have juicy fruits, boost immune system: Minister





"Everyone needs to be extremely careful to stay safe from the infection. For this, health guidelines have to be followed properly. Different types of fruits and medicines (based on doctors suggestion) should be taken to boost immune system," he said.

The minister made the remarks joining a programme online where various seasonal fruits were distributed among 234 surviving freedom fighters of Moulvibazar district.

He connected with the programme from his residence in Dhaka through videoconference.

The minister noted that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina remains aware of the freedom fighters' wellbeing in the country, said the Ministry in a handout.

He also said that government's humanitarian activities will continue to distribute cash, rice, pulses, potatoes, oil and other essential commodities among the freedom fighters as well as the unemployed and helpless people during the coronavirus crisis.

"Everyone must work together to overcome the coronavirus crisis," he added.









Baralekha Upazila Parishad Chairman Shoaib Ahmed, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shamim Al Imran, Upazila Awami League General Secretary Md Anwar Uddin, Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Ubaid Ullah Khan and Baralekha Municipal Awami League President Abdul Ahad were present at the programme. -UNB





