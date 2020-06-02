Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 June, 2020, 6:16 AM
latest
Home City News

Have juicy fruits, boost immune system: Minister

Published : Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahabuddin on Monday encouraged people to have juicy seasonal fruits to boost immune system in addition to staying on high alert to avoid coronavirus infection.
"Everyone needs to be extremely careful to stay safe from the infection. For this, health guidelines have to be followed properly. Different types of fruits and medicines (based on doctors suggestion) should be taken to boost immune system," he said.
The minister made the remarks joining a programme online where various seasonal fruits were distributed among 234 surviving freedom fighters of Moulvibazar district.
He connected with the programme from his residence in Dhaka through videoconference.
The minister noted that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina remains aware of the freedom fighters' wellbeing in the country, said the Ministry in a handout.
He also said that government's humanitarian activities will continue to distribute cash, rice, pulses, potatoes, oil and other essential commodities among the freedom fighters as well as the unemployed and helpless people during the coronavirus crisis.
"Everyone must work together to overcome the coronavirus crisis," he added.




Baralekha Upazila Parishad Chairman Shoaib Ahmed, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shamim Al Imran, Upazila Awami League General Secretary Md Anwar Uddin, Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Ubaid Ullah Khan and Baralekha Municipal Awami League President Abdul Ahad were present at the programme.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM’s DPS Khokan’s father Anwar Hossain dies
‘Scenic Beauty’ opens today
Milestone secures 100pc pass rate
Have juicy fruits, boost immune system: Minister
BGB distributes food among poor families in Lalmonirhat
Padma River erosion puts Paturia ferry terminal at risk
JCI BD joins DNCC’s fight against Covid-19
Re-excavation of Subalang Canal brings new hope in Rangamati


Latest News
Canada's Trudeau rejects inviting Russia to G7 summit
George Floyd died of asphyxia, private post-mortem finds
Anonymous hackers re-emerge amid US unrest
Waqar urges Afridi and Gambhir to end social media war
Zuckerberg faces employee backlash over Trump protest comments
Nasim hospitalised with corona
‘An inhuman act to protect owners’ interests’
BB allows private sector to provide electronic payment services
7 flights cancelled for low passenger turnout
HC for prioritising corona diagnosis for expecting mothers
Most Read News
Covid-19 & washing hands, a pathetic history with present relevance
Nassa Group Chairman Nazrul, his family test positive for COVID-19
Zafrullah's wife, son test corona positive
Country reports 22 deaths, 2,381 confirmed cases
'25% officials to be allowed at Secretariat'
Covid-19-induced lockdown is melting in Bangladesh: how to justify?
COVID-19 deaths stand at 371,995 globally, cases surpass 6.1m
Entire country to be divided into red, yellow, green zones
Libya Killings: Case filed in Bhairab; One held
Educational institutes allowed to keep open for administrative works
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft