



Zafrullah's wife, son test corona positive

Ganashasthya Kendra Founder and Trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's wife and son were tested positive for coronavirus.

However, their health condition remains normal and stable. They are staying at home isolation.



Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's wife Shirin Huque took treatment at Ganashasthya Hospital at 7:00 pm for mild fever and weakness, said Jahangir Alam Mintu, Oikya Front office secretary, on Sunday (May 31) night.



He said their son Barish Chowdhury also came to the hospital and took treatment for virus infection.



Mintu also said after completion of health check-up Shirin Huque left the hospital for home at 8:45 pm. Her son Barish is staying at home quarantine.









However, their health condition remains normal and stable. They are staying at home isolation.Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's wife Shirin Huque took treatment at Ganashasthya Hospital at 7:00 pm for mild fever and weakness, said Jahangir Alam Mintu, Oikya Front office secretary, on Sunday (May 31) night.He said their son Barish Chowdhury also came to the hospital and took treatment for virus infection.Mintu also said after completion of health check-up Shirin Huque left the hospital for home at 8:45 pm. Her son Barish is staying at home quarantine.

Meanwhile, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury admitted to Ganashasthya Kendra Hospital in city's Dhanmondi area. At present, he is undergoing treatment there with cough and little breathing problem.



SZA Meanwhile, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury admitted to Ganashasthya Kendra Hospital in city's Dhanmondi area. At present, he is undergoing treatment there with cough and little breathing problem.SZA