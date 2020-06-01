Offices, banks start operation amid corona fear





However, the presence in the offices and banks were less than the normal period. The authorities concerned have allowed limited officials and employees in the offices. As a result, they have attended offices following their duty roasters.

Around 35 to 40 percent officials and employees attended the offices on Sunday, according to the intelligence agencies and authorities concerned.

But, most of the ministers, state ministers, deputy ministers and secretaries and senior officials attended their offices on the first day.

On May 28, the government gave announcement of not extending the general holidays and issued two separate notifications in this regards. Of the two notifications, operation of transport reopened through the notification of the Cabinet Division while the Public Administration Ministry asked the pregnant women, elderly and sick persons not to attend offices.

Although almost everything was unlocked, Prime Minister Sheikh Haisna on Sunday ruled out the possibility of opening educational institutions right now saying that students are the future of the country and the government does not want to put them at risk.









"Maybe we cannot open the educational institutions, because we want to advance step by step so that they (students) are not infected with coronavirus," she said while publishing the results of SSC and equivalent examinations of this year from her official residence Ganobhaban through video-conferencing with Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni who was present at her Ministry with chairmen of different education boards.

Public transport on river and railway routes across the country also resumed service from Sunday, even as the coronavirus situation in terms of its penetration across the country and evidence of community-based transmission paint a far bleaker picture on Sunday than they did two months ago, around the end of March, when the lockdowns started.

Bangladesh on Sunday reported its highest number of deaths from the coronavirus in a single day, 40. The overall death tally has surged to 650 with the addition. On Friday, the health authorities recorded the highest detection of 2,545 cases in 24 hours until Sunday morning.

