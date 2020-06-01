Video
Monday, 1 June, 2020, 3:00 AM
Budgetary Allocation

Power sector share this time will be less 

Published : Monday, 1 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Special Correspondent

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources will get TK 27,992 crore to implement its development projects for next fiscal year as budget allocation.
According to the ministry report it would be Tk 109
less than the last year's budget.
"We received Tk 28 thousand and 51 core in 2019-2020; however, the Energy sector expects to get more in upcoming budget as we need huge money to pay LNG import bill," a senior official of the ministry told The Daily Observer on  Sunday. The Power Division to get Tk 24 thousand and 803 crore for next fiscal year while the Energy Division to get 3 thousand and 132 crore, he said.
The government has taken up a plan to produce 24,000 MW of electricity by 2021, 40,000 MW of electricity by 2030 and 60,000 MW of electricity by the year of 2041 in its short-term, mid-term and long-term plan to meet the growing demand of electricity.
Along with these generation plan, it will also take various programmes in power transmission and distribution sector to supply the produced electricity to the consumers' end as it set to supply electricity to every household by the end of the December, 2020.
Meanwhile, State Minister Nasrul Hamid on Saturday said that the ministry is aware of the public harassment on paying electricity bills due to 'average' billing by the utilities. He said the utilities have been asked to adjust the bill from the next month's bills (as per application submitted by the consumers).


