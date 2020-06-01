NBL terms case against Sikder brothers false





Both were involved in abducting and holding two top officials of Exim Bank hostage at the Sikder House where they were detained for hours, threatened and tortured for a hefty bank loan.

A case was filed with Gulshan Police Station on May 19 over the alleged incident of May 7. A retired army officer who is a Director of Exim Bank Ltd filed the case against the Sikder duo.

After publication of the news against Sikder Group directors Ron Haque Sikder and Rick Haque Sikder, both also directors of the National Bank Ltd, a concern of Sikder Group of Companies, have claimed that the case filed is false and fabricated.

Both the Sikdar brothers left the country by a private air ambulance on May 27 while a criminal case against them is under investigation. The law enforcing agencies who are investigating the case have not been informed of their leaving the country.

In the statement, NBL authorities claimed that Ron Haque Sikder did not apply for a Tk 500 crore loan from Exim Bank Ltd.

They refuted the allegations made in the case filed by Exim Bank with Gulshan Police Station over the alleged incident of torture and attempted murder of Exim Bank Managing Director Md Haider Ali Mia and Additional Managing Director Md Firoz Hossain on May 7.

"This case (filed by Exim Bank) is baseless and fabricated. The only purpose of this case is to socially defame Ron Haque Sikder, the National Bank Ltd and its board of directors," said the statement.

Due to an active travel ban for the Covid-19 pandemic, no international passenger flights are operating from Bangladesh, except some chartered flights.

It was learnt that Ron and Rick put pressure on Exim Bank for a Tk 5 billion (Tk 500 crore) loan against property far below the claimed value.

As the bank MD Md Haider Ali Mia and AMD Md Firoz Hossain refused to provide the loan, they were held up and shot at. They were abducted and taken to Sikder House where they were detained for hours, threatened and tortured.

Both the brothers were accused of threatening to shoot and torture the two top officials of Exim Bank over the loan issue. Ron and his brother Dipu have been sued for threatening to kill the two top bank executives.

It was stated in the case that the two brothers threatened to abduct and kill Exim Bank MD Mohammed Haider and AMD Mohammad Firoz.

















