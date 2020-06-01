Govt raises bus fare by 60pc





Passengers will have to pay the additional bus fares from June 1 (Monday), said a gazette notification issued by the Road, Transport and Bridges Ministry on Sunday.

The notification said the additional fares for inter-district and long routes buses and minibuses will be increase by 60 from existing Tk 1.42 for a kilometer.

The extra 60 percent fare will be added to the existing bus, minibus fares of Tk 7 and Tk 5 in Dhaka and Chattogram metropolitan cities respectively, the notification said.

The notification also said that bus and minibus plying in Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Narsingdi, Gazipur, Manikganj and Dhaka district under Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA), will be allowed to charge extra fare with the existing fare of Tk 1.60 per kilometer.





















