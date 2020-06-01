SSC pass rate, number of GPA-5 rise





A total of 2,040,082 students under 10 boards, including one madrasa and a technical board, were enrolled to appear at the examinations this year.

Of them, 1,690,523 examinees passed which is 82.87 per cent of the total number. This was 82.20 per cent last year. The number of GPA-5 scorers has also

increased this year.

A total of 135,898 students secured GPA-5 this year while 105,598 examinees got the same last year.

Education Minister Dipu Moni announced this during her disclosure of the results on Facebook live on Sunday.

Nine general education boards have a combined pass rate of 83.75 per cent, while the rate is 82.51 per cent for the madrasa board and 71.7 per cent for the technical education board.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday formally announced the results of SSC exams through video conferencing from her official Ganobhaban residence in the capital.

Earlier, the chairmen of education boards handed over the copy of results to Education Minister Dipu Moni.

A total of 3,023 educational institutions have achieved 100% pass rate in this year's SSC and equivalent examinations.

Of them, 157 institutions are from Dhaka, 308 from Rajshahi, 162 from Comilla, 250 from Jashore, 50 from Chattogram, 54 from Barishal, 43 from Sylhet, 122 from Dinajpur, 21 from Mymensingh, 1756 are under the Madrasa Board and 100 under the Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB), according to the results published on Sunday.









However, nobody, out of 104 institutions, could pass the SSC and equivalent exams in 2020. Last year the number of institutions that passed null was 107.

There are 48 madrasas among these institutions.



