Monday, 1 June, 2020, 2:59 AM
Home Front Page

Girls outpace boys in SSC exam results

Pass rate rises to 82.87%, Rajshahi Board on top

Published : Monday, 1 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Staff Correspondent

Results online: Jubilant examinees celebrating their success in SSC exams from home amid coronavirus outbreak in the country. The photo was taken from a residence at Gopibagh in the capital on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

This year, 1.6 million students passed the Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations (SSC) from among the 2.4 million students ( 82.87 percent) who sat for the exams.
In the previous year, the pass rate was 82.2 percent.
As many as 135,898 students achieved a GPA-5 this year, including 70,144 girls.
The education authorities handed over the results of the exams to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday, amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Education Minister Dipu Moni discussed the different aspects of the exams in a live stream on Facebook.
Nine general education boards have a combined pass rate of 83.75 percent, while the rate is 82.51 percent for the madrasa board and 71.7 percent for the technical education board.     Girls spearheaded with 84.1 percent of them passing the exams, while the pass rate for boys was 81.63 percent.
Of the 1.8 million female students participating in the exams, 856,631 students passed.
At least 1.2 million male students participated in the exams and 833,892 of them passed the tests.
The results of this year's exams will not be sent to educational institutions to avoid gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.
They can also collect the results from the website of their respective education boards.
The Rajshahi Education Board secured the top spot among 11 education boards with 90.37 per cent pass rate in the SSC and equivalent examinations this year.
The average pass rate across the board is 82.87 per cent. The pass rate of Dhaka Board is 82.34%, while it is 85.22 % in Cumilla Board, 79.70 % in Barishal Board, 87.31 % in Jeshore Board, 82.73 % in Dinajpur Board, 84.75 % in Chiattagong Board, 78.79 % in Sylhet Board, 80.13% in Mymensingh Board, 82.51 % in Madrasa Board and 72.70 % in Technical Education Board.











« PreviousNext »

