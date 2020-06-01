Record 40 new deaths, 2,535 new C-19 detection ominous





Experts said the increasing trend of infection and death rate may continue till the middle of June. After mid-June, the trend will gradually reduce and by July this year, the infection and death rates will fall and normalcy will return.

They also urged the authorities concerned to increase testing of corona suspects as the government has eased restrictions on people's movement.

Dr ASM Alamgir, IEDCR Principal Scientific Officer, said, "The country may see more infected patients of coronavirus by June 6 and June 10 as people had attended social gatherings and roamed many places during the Eid festival, when most of the time they didn't maintain social distance, health hygiene rules or used face masks. That's why infection rate may increase."

"We are concerned about the next few days as the government has lifted the nationwide lockdown conditionally, granting road transport, waterways vessels and railways to operate with a limited number of passengers. In this way infection rate also may be increased," he added.

In the meantime, the daily briefings from the DGHS show that new cases are going up even after 84 days since the first Covid-19 case was reported on March 8.

On Sunday, Bangladesh registered a record spike of 2,535 new Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day jump till date, taking the infection tally to 47,153 and the death toll to 650.

After collecting 12,229 samples, 11,876 samples were tested in 52 labs across the country in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest data by DGHS, 20.74 per cent coronavirus patients have recovered and some 1.38 per cent died. However, the infection rate has been 21.43 per cent on Sunday."

Besides, 406 patients recovered from the virus during the time, increasing the tally of cured patients to 9,781.

Regarding the relaxation of the shutdown, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said, "Everything was closed for a long time. Other countries are reopening their wheels of economy in phases."

She said this while launching the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations through a video conference on Sunday morning from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Sheikh Hasina said the country would be able to overcome the coronavirus pandemic by working together. "That is the goal and that is the decision of the government," she added.

However, in a recommendation letter signed by Prof Dr Mohammod Shahidullah, President of the National Technical Advisory Committee, said, "If the rules, guidelines and restrictions, issued to contain the spread of coronavirus, are eased instead of imposing those properly, the number of patients will increase extensively and the health sector will be under immense pressure."

There still is no sign of the curve being flattened but the government has already allowed public transport to start their operation and ordered all offices, both government and private, to reopen.

The sad fact is, the shutdown was not enforced effectively from the very beginning. Our health experts repeatedly pointed out the ineffectiveness of the shutdown and its failure to halt the spread of the virus thus having no effect on the efforts to flatten the curve.

Prof Benazir Ahmed, former director of IEDCR, said, "As the government has already allowed public transport to start its operation and ordered all offices, both the government and private, to reopen, the authorities must exert pressure on people to wear face masks and maintain health hygiene rules."

"If it continues like this, maybe more dangers are waiting for us in future. Therefore, from now, everyone should follow the hygiene rules, maintain a safe distance and follow the instructions given by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)," he added.

















