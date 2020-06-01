Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 June, 2020, 2:59 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Educational institutions not opening now: PM

Published : Monday, 1 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Educational institutions not opening now: PM

Educational institutions not opening now: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Haisna on Sunday ruled out the possibility of opening educational institutions right now saying that students are the future of the country and the government does not want to put them at risk.
"May be we cannot open
the educational institutions, because we want to advance step by step so that they (students) are not infected with coronavirus," she said.
The Prime Minister said this while publishing the results of SSC and equivalent examinations from her official residence Ganobhaban through videoconferencing with Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni who was present at her Ministry with chairmen of different education boards.
Dipu Moni, on behalf of the Prime Minister, received the results from the chairmen.
Sheikh Hasina said that students are the future of the country and the government does not want to put them in danger.
"That's the reason why we won't open any educational institution right now. If we can overcome this (coronavirus) situation, we'll open the educational institutions gradually," she said.
Terming the present situation as a crisis for the whole world, she asked all to have self confidence. "Self confidence is the biggest thing, whatever the situation comes we have to face that," she said.
The prime minister said the country already faced a cyclone and high tide amid this coronavirus pandemic.
"We'll face all crises, including cyclone, with confidence and we'll work together as we're doing right now," she said.
Sheikh Hasina said that the country will be able to overcome the coronavirus pandemic by working together. "That's the goal and that's the decision of the government," she added.
Regarding the relaxing of the shutdown, the Prime Minister said that everything was closed for a long time. "Other countries are opening their wheels of economy in phases," she pointed out.
In this connection, she briefly described various stimulus packages and food and monetary assistances of the government for the welfare of the people.
She said the government in 19 packages allotted some Tk 103,117 crore which is 3.7 percent of the GDP.
"I do not know any country in the world announced such huge amount (of its GDP) as stimulus package," she said. The Prime Minister said that the government has included all poor, distressed and jobless people under its monetary and food assistance programmes.
"Politics is for the people, the main aim of politics is to reduce the pain of the people," she said.
Sheikh Hasina said the government gives highest priority to education as it knows that to build a hunger and poverty free Bangladesh, there is no alternative to an educated nation.
"If the ray of the education does not enter every house of the country, it won't be possible to eliminate poverty from the country," she said.
In this connection, she mentioned that the government has formulated the Education Policy and implementing that to ensure that the light of education reaches every house.
The Prime Minister said that students of the country are very much brilliant and they can prove themselves if they get chances.
She requested the students to build themselves as the worthy citizens of the country imbued with patriotism and humanity, and the government is providing all necessary supports in this regard.
PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally published the results through a videoconference from her official Ganabhaban residence here this morning.
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni handed over a summary of the results to the Prime Minister online from her secretariat office. Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel was present on the occasion.
PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus and PMO Secretary Tofazzal Hossain Mian were present at Ganobhaban, while Secretary of Secondary and Higher Secondary Division Md Mahbub Hossain moderated the results handing ceremony at the Ministry of Education.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Offices, banks start operation amid corona fear
Taj Mahal damaged in deadly India thunderstorm
Curfews and clashes as US race protests escalate
Power sector share this time will be less 
Industrialist Abdul Monem dies at 86
NBL terms case against Sikder brothers false
Govt raises bus fare by 60pc
SSC pass rate, number of GPA-5 rise


Latest News
Industrialist Abdul Monem laid to rest beside mother's grave
Zafrullah's wife, son test corona positive
People more important than economy during COVID-19 crisis: Pope
DU Prof Dr Shakil Uddin Ahmed dies of coronavirus infection
Amazon removes racist messages
COVID-19 has Canada’s banks worried about sickly loans
Bus fare becomes close to air fare on Dhaka-Ctg route!
SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with Int’l Space Station
Trump says he will delay G7 summit and invite other countries
Global COVID-19 cases surpass 6 million
Most Read News
Industrialist Abdul Monem passes away
Khulna corona patient given plasma therapy dies
Results of SSC, equivalent exams published; Pass rate 82.87%
Record 40 die in Bangladesh in one day
Public transport services resume after 2-month
Impact of pandemic on RMG workers & our economy
6 months' jail for going outside sans mask
Gazette issued raising bus fares by 60 per cent
Schools not reopening now: PM
'No HSC exams until favourable condition exists'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft