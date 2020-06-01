‘Drug trader’ killed in Jashore ‘gunfight’





The deceased was identified as Rubel Hosne Shawn, 22, son of Bachchu Hawladar.

Sub-inspector Debasish Biswash of Manirampur Police Station said tipped off, members of Rab -6 conducted a drive in Rajganj area.









Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the drug traders opened fire on them, forcing them to fire back in self-defence, triggering the gunfight.

After the gunfight other drug traders managed to flee leaving Shawon bullet- wounded on the spot, the SI said. The injured were taken to Manirampur Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead, he added.

Rab seized a foreign pistol, one round of bullet and 63 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup from the spot.

