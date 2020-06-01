Video
‘Drug trader’ killed in Jashore ‘gunfight’

Published : Monday, 1 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

A suspected drug trader was killed in a reported gunfight with members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) in Rajganj area of Manirampur upazila early Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Rubel Hosne Shawn, 22, son of Bachchu Hawladar.
 Sub-inspector Debasish Biswash of Manirampur Police Station said tipped off, members of Rab -6 conducted a drive in Rajganj area.




 Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the drug traders opened fire on them, forcing them to fire back in self-defence, triggering the gunfight.
 After the gunfight other drug traders managed to flee leaving Shawon bullet- wounded on the spot, the SI said.  The injured were taken to Manirampur Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead, he added.
 Rab seized a foreign pistol, one round of bullet and 63 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup from the spot.
 Three cases were filed against the deceased with Manirampur Police Station.    -UNB 



