18 HC judges retake oath due to technical glitches





Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain administered the oath to the judges at his office of the Supreme Court at 9:30 pm on Saturday as questions arose about their video conference oath-taking, said SC sources.

Earlier in the day, the judges were sworn in virtually at 3 pm. said Md Saifur Rahman, special officer of Bangladesh Supreme Court.

Due to technical complication eighteen judges of the High Court Division were sworn again physically on Saturday night after taking oath in a video conference in the same day,

said special officer and spokesman Md. Saifur Rahman.

'Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain administered the oath through video conference at 3:30 pm on Saturday. However, due to technical glitches, some of the judges were not heard and the Chief Justice felt the need to re-swear them in person. Therefore at 9.30 pm, the Chief Justice administered oath of office again physically, he added.

Judges of both the appellate and high court divisions of the Supreme Court virtually attended the oath-taking ceremony from their residences.

The 18 High Court judges are Justice Md Abu Ahmed Jamadar, Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman, Justice Fatema Najib, Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Molla, Justice SM Kuddus Zaman, Justice Md Atowar Rahman, Justice SM Abdul Mobin, Justice Khizir Hayat, Justice Shashanka Shekhar Sarkar, Justice Mohammad Ali, Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim, Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan, Justice Md Khairul Alam, Justice SM Moniruzzaman, Justice Ahmed Sohel, Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir, Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman, and Justice KM Hafizul Alam.

President Abdul Hamid on Friday regularised the jobs of the judges who were appointed additional judges on May 30 in 2018 as an additional judges of the High Court for two years.

The law ministry on Saturday issued a gazette notification to this effect, saying that the president regularised the appointments of 18 High Court judges in consultation with the chief justice as per the constitution of the republic.

The confirmation will come into effect from the date of taking oath by the judges, according to the gazette notification.



















