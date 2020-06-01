2 more hospitals dedicated for corona treatment in Ctg





When contacted, Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram, told the Daily Observer that the two hospitals were Railway Hospital with 100 beds and the BSBA Hospital with 100 beds at Sitakunda.

Besides, 80-bed Holy Crescent Hospital has also started treatment of corona patients from Sunday, Fazle Rabbi said.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has approved two private hospitals - Imperial Hospital and Bangabandhu Memorial Hospital of USTC - established by national professor Dr Nurul Islam.

The Ministry instructed the department concerned to operate those two private hospitals with 100 beds each as corona hospitals under the administrations of the Health Directorate.

The local Health Department claimed that those hospitals are now ready to provide treatment.

Meanwhile, the local administrations have also proposed to approve two more private hospitals namely Royal Hospital and Parkview Hospitals for corona patients.

Presently, the Health Department is providing treatment to a huge number of COVID patients with only 300 beds having only 10 ICUs (Intensive Care Unit) for critical patients at general hospitals.

Of them, the General Hospital and Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) have 100 beds each while Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Disease (BITID) in Fouzderhat has 50 beds.

Besides, Chattogram Field Hospital went into operation in Sitakunda with the assistance of Navana Group with the capacity of 50 beds. The Ministry of Health has approved CMCH to increase the bed numbers for Corona patients in the hospital.

As a result, CMCH authorities have increased the numbers of bed to 100 primarily. Gradually, the number of beds will be increased to 300 if necessary.

Presently the number of the Corona patients is increasing alarmingly in Chattogram. The virus has already affected 3000 people.

But the General Hospital has only 10 ICUs and 5 in CMCH for such a huge number of patients.

Dr Fazle Rabbi said the private hospitals in Chattogram have 121 ICUs for critical patients. He said the private hospital owners have agreed to provide 100 ICUs for critical corona patinets.

Meanwhile, the local vernacular daily Dainik Purbakone has suspended its publication since Friday as several newsmen of the newspaper were tested corona positive. More than 14 newsmen of Chattogram have so far been tested Corona positive.



















