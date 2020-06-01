Video
Monday, 1 June, 2020, 2:58 AM
TV personality Mustafa Kamal Syed dies

Published : Monday, 1 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Mustafa Kamal Syed, noted television personality and programme head of private television channel NTV, died from coronavirus at a city hospital on Sunday afternoon.  He was 75.
 "Syed breathed his last at around 1:30pm at Square Hospitals Ltd in Dhaka," said Tamjid Sumon, a senior correspondent of NTV.
Earlier on May 11, Syed was admitted to the hospital with coronavirus symptoms and later he tested positive for the virus, he added.
Syed was laid in eternal rest after Magrib prayer at Bananai graveyard. Mustafa Kamal Syed started his career as a producer in 1967 in the then East Pakistan.
Later, he joined Bangladesh Television and retired as its Deputy Director General in 2003.
Since the inception of private channel NTV, Syed had been serving as its programme head.
He received the National Award for Best Music Producer of Television in 1975. Syed also received Tenasinas Drama Award in 1994.




He left behind  wife renowned singer Zeenat Rehana, a daughter and a son to mourn his death.    -UNB


