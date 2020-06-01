Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 June, 2020, 2:58 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Govt terms TIB analysis of power supply system motivated

Published : Monday, 1 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Special Correspondent

The Power Division termed the analysis of power supply system by the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) one-sided, unexpected and motivated one, a statement issued by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources said on Saturday.
On May 20, TIB published its analysis of the power supply system where it basically criticized the government plan on power generation terming it unrealistic.
Today, the entire world is helpless and the world economy, including the economies of the developed countries, have been destroyed by the deadly coronavirus epidemic but such fragmented analysis of TIB on Bangladesh's power sector is not only one-sided and unexpected but also motivated, it said.
"The partial analysis of TIB released on May 20 was one-sided, unexpected and motivated," said the Power Division.
The statement said the power generation plan is usually adopted according to the demand for power sector in the country like in other countries.
Following the plan, the Power System Master Plan (PSMP)-2016 was prepared by using modern and scientific equipment, considering projection of electricity demand, availability of energy, regional load pattern, transmission system and Least Cost Option, it said.
"Any plan is an ongoing process that is updated from time to time based on the situation as the case of PSMP updated in 2016 which was a continuation of 2005 and 2010 and now the updating process has been taken up again," the statement added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Drug trader’ killed in Jashore ‘gunfight’
18 HC judges retake oath due to technical glitches
2 more hospitals dedicated for corona treatment in Ctg
TV personality Mustafa Kamal Syed dies
Govt terms TIB analysis of power supply system motivated
BR partially maintains health guidelines, BIWTA fails miserably
Children are less likely to get C-19: Study
By-polls to 4 JS seats, fresh CCC polls in doubt


Latest News
Industrialist Abdul Monem laid to rest beside mother's grave
Zafrullah's wife, son test corona positive
People more important than economy during COVID-19 crisis: Pope
DU Prof Dr Shakil Uddin Ahmed dies of coronavirus infection
Amazon removes racist messages
COVID-19 has Canada’s banks worried about sickly loans
Bus fare becomes close to air fare on Dhaka-Ctg route!
SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with Int’l Space Station
Trump says he will delay G7 summit and invite other countries
Global COVID-19 cases surpass 6 million
Most Read News
Industrialist Abdul Monem passes away
Khulna corona patient given plasma therapy dies
Results of SSC, equivalent exams published; Pass rate 82.87%
Record 40 die in Bangladesh in one day
Public transport services resume after 2-month
Impact of pandemic on RMG workers & our economy
6 months' jail for going outside sans mask
Gazette issued raising bus fares by 60 per cent
Schools not reopening now: PM
'No HSC exams until favourable condition exists'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft