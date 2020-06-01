Govt terms TIB analysis of power supply system motivated





On May 20, TIB published its analysis of the power supply system where it basically criticized the government plan on power generation terming it unrealistic.

Today, the entire world is helpless and the world economy, including the economies of the developed countries, have been destroyed by the deadly coronavirus epidemic but such fragmented analysis of TIB on Bangladesh's power sector is not only one-sided and unexpected but also motivated, it said.

"The partial analysis of TIB released on May 20 was one-sided, unexpected and motivated," said the Power Division.

The statement said the power generation plan is usually adopted according to the demand for power sector in the country like in other countries.

Following the plan, the Power System Master Plan (PSMP)-2016 was prepared by using modern and scientific equipment, considering projection of electricity demand, availability of energy, regional load pattern, transmission system and Least Cost Option, it said.

"Any plan is an ongoing process that is updated from time to time based on the situation as the case of PSMP updated in 2016 which was a continuation of 2005 and 2010 and now the updating process has been taken up again," the statement added.















The Power Division termed the analysis of power supply system by the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) one-sided, unexpected and motivated one, a statement issued by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources said on Saturday.On May 20, TIB published its analysis of the power supply system where it basically criticized the government plan on power generation terming it unrealistic.Today, the entire world is helpless and the world economy, including the economies of the developed countries, have been destroyed by the deadly coronavirus epidemic but such fragmented analysis of TIB on Bangladesh's power sector is not only one-sided and unexpected but also motivated, it said."The partial analysis of TIB released on May 20 was one-sided, unexpected and motivated," said the Power Division.The statement said the power generation plan is usually adopted according to the demand for power sector in the country like in other countries.Following the plan, the Power System Master Plan (PSMP)-2016 was prepared by using modern and scientific equipment, considering projection of electricity demand, availability of energy, regional load pattern, transmission system and Least Cost Option, it said."Any plan is an ongoing process that is updated from time to time based on the situation as the case of PSMP updated in 2016 which was a continuation of 2005 and 2010 and now the updating process has been taken up again," the statement added.