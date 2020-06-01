Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 June, 2020, 2:58 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Train, Launch Services Begin Operation

BR partially maintains health guidelines, BIWTA fails miserably

Published : Monday, 1 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

River transport services and train services resume on Sunday despite the risks of aggravating the coronavirus outbreak after a 66-day lockdown. The photos were taken from Sadarghat Launch Terminal and Kamalapur Railway Station. photo : Observer

River transport services and train services resume on Sunday despite the risks of aggravating the coronavirus outbreak after a 66-day lockdown. The photos were taken from Sadarghat Launch Terminal and Kamalapur Railway Station. photo : Observer

After unlocking the countrywide lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic the Bangladesh Railway (BR) and Bangladesh Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) on Sunday started operation of train and launch services in a limited scale.
On the first day of operation the BR could partially maintain the health guidelines in trains but the BIWTA failed to follow those in water vessels.
Bangladesh Railway resumed train services with the operation of Banalata Express from Rajshahi at 7:00am, an intercity train that runs between Dhaka and Rajshahi. This train reached Dhaka by carrying half of the number of commuters than its capacity.
BR operated total eight intercity trains on the first day of the operation. BR has taken various measures to maintain the health guidelines issued by the government for tackling the spread of the coronavirus.
People bought train tickets online instead of from the ticket counter. No one could enter the platform without tickets and wearing face mask.
River transport services and train services resume on Sunday despite the risks of aggravating the coronavirus outbreak after a 66-day lockdown. The photos were taken from Sadarghat Launch Terminal and Kamalapur Railway Station. photo : Observer

River transport services and train services resume on Sunday despite the risks of aggravating the coronavirus outbreak after a 66-day lockdown. The photos were taken from Sadarghat Launch Terminal and Kamalapur Railway Station. photo : Observer

Visiting the Kamalapur Rail this correspondent found that the rail authority made arrangements for measuring commuters' body temperature and disinfected them at entrance to the platforms. No sick people were allowed to travel. All were compelled to sit letting one seat vacant between two passengers.
According to the rail authority, no food was provided to the passengers and they were not allowed to walk from one compartment to another. Passengers also had to follow the rules of using train toilets.
However, after entering the platforms passengers didn't follow the rules of social distancing among them. They boarded the trains by crowding at the platforms.
While maintaining health guidelines in water vessels were deplorable. People didn't follow the rules of hygiene. Launch authorities along with passengers were also indifferent to the health guidelines and maintaining social distancing.
According to BIWTA, it closed Abdur Razzaque, an officer of Chandpur River Port, for not maintaining health guidelines at Chandpur Launch Terminal.
Shipping Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said that the health issues will be strictly maintained at launches, otherwise action will be taken against those who do not follow the health guidelines.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Drug trader’ killed in Jashore ‘gunfight’
18 HC judges retake oath due to technical glitches
2 more hospitals dedicated for corona treatment in Ctg
TV personality Mustafa Kamal Syed dies
Govt terms TIB analysis of power supply system motivated
BR partially maintains health guidelines, BIWTA fails miserably
Children are less likely to get C-19: Study
By-polls to 4 JS seats, fresh CCC polls in doubt


Latest News
Industrialist Abdul Monem laid to rest beside mother's grave
Zafrullah's wife, son test corona positive
People more important than economy during COVID-19 crisis: Pope
DU Prof Dr Shakil Uddin Ahmed dies of coronavirus infection
Amazon removes racist messages
COVID-19 has Canada’s banks worried about sickly loans
Bus fare becomes close to air fare on Dhaka-Ctg route!
SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with Int’l Space Station
Trump says he will delay G7 summit and invite other countries
Global COVID-19 cases surpass 6 million
Most Read News
Industrialist Abdul Monem passes away
Khulna corona patient given plasma therapy dies
Results of SSC, equivalent exams published; Pass rate 82.87%
Record 40 die in Bangladesh in one day
Public transport services resume after 2-month
Impact of pandemic on RMG workers & our economy
6 months' jail for going outside sans mask
Gazette issued raising bus fares by 60 per cent
Schools not reopening now: PM
'No HSC exams until favourable condition exists'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft