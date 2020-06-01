BR partially maintains health guidelines, BIWTA fails miserably



River transport services and train services resume on Sunday despite the risks of aggravating the coronavirus outbreak after a 66-day lockdown. The photos were taken from Sadarghat Launch Terminal and Kamalapur Railway Station. photo : Observer

On the first day of operation the BR could partially maintain the health guidelines in trains but the BIWTA failed to follow those in water vessels.

Bangladesh Railway resumed train services with the operation of Banalata Express from Rajshahi at 7:00am, an intercity train that runs between Dhaka and Rajshahi. This train reached Dhaka by carrying half of the number of commuters than its capacity.

BR operated total eight intercity trains on the first day of the operation. BR has taken various measures to maintain the health guidelines issued by the government for tackling the spread of the coronavirus.

People bought train tickets online instead of from the ticket counter. No one could enter the platform without tickets and wearing face mask.

According to the rail authority, no food was provided to the passengers and they were not allowed to walk from one compartment to another. Passengers also had to follow the rules of using train toilets.

However, after entering the platforms passengers didn't follow the rules of social distancing among them. They boarded the trains by crowding at the platforms.

While maintaining health guidelines in water vessels were deplorable. People didn't follow the rules of hygiene. Launch authorities along with passengers were also indifferent to the health guidelines and maintaining social distancing.

According to BIWTA, it closed Abdur Razzaque, an officer of Chandpur River Port, for not maintaining health guidelines at Chandpur Launch Terminal.

Shipping Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said that the health issues will be strictly maintained at launches, otherwise action will be taken against those who do not follow the health guidelines.



















