Monday, 1 June, 2020, 2:58 AM
Children are less likely to get C-19: Study

Published : Monday, 1 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, May 31: Children are about half as likely as adults to become infected with coronavirus, according to scientists who reviewed data gathered by contact tracing and population screening studies around the world.
The study, which will feed into the debate on when to open schools, found that children and young adults under the age of 20 appear 56% less likely to contract the virus than the over-20s, a finding that supports the idea that children are unlikely to play a major role in spreading the disease.
"It's preliminary evidence, but the weight of evidence is clear that children appear to be less susceptible to Sars-Cov-2," said Russell Viner, a professor of adolescent health at UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health and a senior author on the review.
"The balance of evidence is clearly that children are the safest group to be out in the community. They have the lowest prevalence of infections and the risk of death or severe infection from Covid-19 is exceptionally low in children," he said.
"So for children themselves, the balance of risk is strongly in favour of a return to school given the very clear evidence of harm due to lockdown."
Researchers assessed more than 6,000 recent papers on the pandemic, most of which - like the review itself - have not yet been peer reviewed or formally published in journals, and whittled them down to 18 that contained useful data on children's susceptibility to the virus.    -GUARDIAN


