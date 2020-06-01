By-polls to 4 JS seats, fresh CCC polls in doubt







As Covid-19 pandemic is prevailing in the country, uncertainty looms over holding by-elections to four vacant parliamentary constituencies due to the death of incumbent lawmakers and fresh elections to the Chattogram City Corporation.

In this situation, the Election Commission is likely to discuss the matter at 3:00pm today (Monday).

The agenda of the meeting are demarcation of the parliamentary seat, formulating registration for political parties, elections to parliamentary seats and local bodies and related issues.

In this regard, a letter has been issued signed by EC Deputy Secretary Md Shah Alam. The vacant seats are Bogura-1, Jashore-6, Pabna-4 and Dhaka-5. By-elections to Bogura-1 and Jashore-6 were supposed to be held on March 29 along with the CCC polls. But due to Covid-19 pandemic, the EC postponed these polls. According to the Constitution, by-election must be held within 90 days after a seat falls vacant. It also states that in case of any natural calamity another 90 days may be taken to hold the polls.

Meanwhile, Bogura-1 fell vacant after the death of Abdul Mannan, MP, on January 18, while Jashore-6 MP Ismat Ara Sadique died on January 21. Pabna-4 parliamentary seat fell vacant due to the death of former land minister Shamsur Rahman on April 2 and Dhaka-5 fell vacant for death of Habibur Rahman Molla on May 6.















