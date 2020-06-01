

Justice for George Floyd



The whole world besides us has become stunned. Just after the incident happened, thousands of Americans both White and Black demonstrated, protested and reportedly engaged in violence last Friday night. Not only does the case of Floyd echo the killing of another Black man, Eric Garner --who also pleaded "I can't breathe" - at the hands of a New York police officer in 2014, it is a continuation of 400 years of white supremacy in that country.



To our utter surprise, even in this post modern era white supremacy is prevalent to such an extent. It is quite unbelievable that a country where a Black American was President just a few years back has still nurtured this kind of hatred for Blacks. And now it is somewhat visible that Black lives still matter very less in Trumps land.











However the rage seen in the streets of Minnesota depicts that despite the stringent public health safety regulations the commoners are on fire. It is quite satisfying to know that Derek Chauvin, the officer in custody has been charged with murder. We demand justice for George Floyd and we believe that Black lives matter. We expect that this cruel man would get the highest punishment, death penalty.



