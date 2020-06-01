

Ambition of young researchers dwindles due to Corona



In the orientation, honorable Vice Chancellor of the university Professor Dr. M A Mannan said, "There are three major responsibilities of a university- knowledge preservation, knowledge distribution and knowledge creation. So far we have executed the first two responsibilities, from today we have started the journey to knowledge creation." Fortunately, I am one of the fellowsof the first batch of MPhil and PhD programs in the history of BOU.



But this path was long for the university. When BOU first invited applications for admission in the MPhil and PhD programs under the School of Education and School of Business on August 21, 2016, I was teaching at a collegiate school in a remote village of Matlab Uttar upazila under Chandpur district. Many applicants like me didn't know how to write a 'Research Proposal' for admission to a research program.



But, when a workshop on 'How to Prepare a Research Proposal' was organized by the university and conducted by Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor KhondokerMokaddem Hossain, PhD on December 4, 2017, many of our fears were allayed. About a year and two months later, offer letters were given to the selected researchers for admission. Sad but true, no offer letter was made for me initially.



It was later informed from the Research Degree Unit that despite my research proposal being accepted by the Academic Council, I was not being given an offer letter because the 'Supervisor' of that specific research proposal was not available! Then I live in Old Dhaka. I could remember, very early in the morning, I would start an uncertain journey to BOU, Gazipur, to have a supervisor for my research proposal.



On the scheduled day, orientation was held with selected eighteen MPhil and five PhD researchers from the School of Education. We were informed in the orientation that if we do not have 60% attendance in the course work, we will not be able to attend in the written exam and viva-voce! Upon hearing this, the PhD researchers became anxious, and the MPhil researchers began to get frustrated.



We started writing various applications to relax this condition of attendance. But at the same time, we started attending the classes regularly. Two senior professors of the School of Education used to take our classes. Professor Dr. Selina Akhter taught 'Education Research and Methodology' and 'Education in Bangladesh' was taught by Professor Dr. ASM Golam Mortuza. Interesting thing is, while attending the classes; we forgot to write the applications.



On February 29, 2020, the day when we attended our last class, we were surprised to remember how a year had passed away! Everybody secured 60% attendance; some have more than that. I had about 80%. Towards the end of the session, we all fell into a trance. Whether we would be able to pass written exam or what questions we might ask during viva-voce, nothing was on our mind.



On the day of the last class, a kind of infatuation filled us. On that day, the professors called us to their personal room; introduced original copies of MPhil and PhD thesis/dissertation from different universities of the world. This was our last meeting with each other. I can still remember that day, none of us didn't want to say goodbye to the campus, teachers and fellows.



We have been informed that the final result of the course work would be published soon. In the meantime, we were advised to prepare ourselves for the presentation session of the respective research proposal. We started dreaming of beginning a new journey in the thesis part; but destiny is very mysterious! It's been almost three months today, we are under lock-down and don't know when we will get rid of.



Earlier, pandemics killed large numbers of people. But no other has spread all through the world like Covid-19. Like other countries, education and research activities have come to a standstill in our country too. It is also uncertain whether we will start for BOU, Gazipur very early in the morning or not. The dream of a group of young education researchers has been locked-down.



The writer is an ex vice-principal of a

collegiate school and MPhil researcher (Education) in the School of Education of Bangladesh Open University















