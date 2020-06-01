Video
Youth found hanging at Gangni

Published : Monday, 1 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondent

GANGNI, MEHERPUR, May 31: Police recovered the hanging body of a youth from Gangni Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Tokon Ali, 20, son of Ifar Ali, resident of Bamandi-Nishipur Village.
Locals said Tokon left his wife at his father-in-law's house and returned home on Wednesday evening.
The family members found the door closed around 8am. Later, they broke open the door and found his hanging body with a sari and informed police.
i Police Station Officer-in-Charge Obaidur Rahman suspect that the youth might have committed suicide.


