Youth found hanging at Gangni

GANGNI, MEHERPUR, May 31: Police recovered the hanging body of a youth from Gangni Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tokon Ali, 20, son of Ifar Ali, resident of Bamandi-Nishipur Village.

Locals said Tokon left his wife at his father-in-law's house and returned home on Wednesday evening.

The family members found the door closed around 8am. Later, they broke open the door and found his hanging body with a sari and informed police.

i Police Station Officer-in-Charge Obaidur Rahman suspect that the youth might have committed suicide.





