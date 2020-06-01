Mother ‘commits suicide’ after killing minor son

JHENIDAH, May 31: A woman committed suicide after killing her six-year-old son in Maheshpur Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Rifa Khatun and her son Rabbi Hasan.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Maheshpur Police Station Morshed Hossain said Rifa's husband Mamun Miah found the hanging body of his wife through the window of her room around 3am and started shouting.

Hearing his cry for help, local rushed in and entered the room breaking open the door where they found the body of Rabbi lying on bed and the hanging body of Rifa. Police sent the bodies to a local hospital morgue.













