29 cops among 164 infected with coronavirus in five districts





BARISHAL: A total of 49 corona positive patients were newly found in the district till Sunday. Of them, a doctor, seven health workers and five police members were infected with this deadly virus.

Barishal District Administration Media Cell confirmed the information in the morning. With newly infected people, the number of coronavirus positive patient now stands at 279. Of them, 214 people are from the city.

NOAKHALI: Some 96 more people were diagnosed with coronavirus infection in a single day in the district on Saturday. With the new cases, the number of the virus cases rose to 575. Of the newly-infected persons, 41 are residents in Sadar Upazila while 34 in Begumganj, eight in Sonaimuri, six in Chatkhil and seven from Senbag upazilas.

Sadar Upazila Health Complex Medical Officer Dr Nilima Yasmin said the newly-infected people include 12 policemen of a police outpost, four doctors, two nurses, a university teacher and a union parishad chairman.

Meanwhile, Begumganj Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Asim Kumar Das said of the 34 in the upazila, one is a social service officer and another is a banker of United Commercial Bank while most of the infected persons are residents of Chowmuhani Municipality.

Confirming the matter, District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mominur Rahman said so far, a total of 260 people tested positive in Begumganj Upazila, 121 in Sadar, 37 in Chatkhil, 36 in Sonaimuri, 62 in Kabirhat, 28 in Senbag, six in Hatia, eight in Companiganj, and 17 in Subarnachar upazilas of the district.

NAOGAON: Thirteen more people including police members and a doctor tested positive for novel coronavirus in last 24 hours in Naogaon.

CS Dr Manzur A Moeshed confirmed the matter on Friday.

All the infected patients have been kept under home quarantine.

Of them, three police members are from Sadar upazila, nine including a doctor from Sadar Hospital, one each from Porsha, Manda, Dhamoirhat and Mohadevpur upazilas.

ADAMDIGHI, BOGURA: Four persons in Adamdighi Upazila of the district, who have come home from their workplaces on occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, were diagnosed with coronavirus infection on Thursday night. Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Shahidullah Dewan confirmed the matter, adding that a total of 11 people tested positive for the virus in the upazila.

The infected persons are: Rezaul Karim, a resident of Santahar Union in the upazila, his wife Lipi Begum and their son Rafiqul Islam while the rest one from Kundagram Union in the upazila.

The family and the man came from Chattogram and Gazipur respectively with coronavirus-like symptoms, said Dr Shahidullah.

Samples from them were collected and sent to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital for coronavirus test.

The report which came on Thursday night found the four positive for the virus, he added.

RANGAMATI: Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours till Thursday, taking the total number to 58.

However, 10 people have, so far, returned home after recovery from the virus.

CS Office Corona Focal Person Dr Md Mostafa Kamal confirmed the matter on Thursday afternoon.

A total of 60 test results came on Thursday from Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases in Chattogram where two found positive for the virus.

















