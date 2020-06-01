Video
Monday, 1 June, 2020, 2:57 AM
Army begins embankment repairing in Satkhira

Published : Monday, 1 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

SATKHIRA, May 31: Members of the Bangladesh Army have joined embankment repairing work in coastal areas of the district.
They formally inaugurated the work at Hazrakhali crossing embankment in Ashashuni Upazila on Saturday. Lt Col Anwar and Lt Col Farhan Minar are leading the repairing work.
They used wooden pieces, sand bags and bamboo sticks to repair the embankment.
Deputy Commissioner SM Mostafa Kamal, 55-Infantry Division GOC Major General Humayun Kabir and Brig General Faisal Baten visited to see the embankment work's progress on Saturday.
Major Tajdik said they will repair 13 embankments in Satkhira and Khulna districts. Of the embankments, 11 will be repaired in Ashashuni and Shyamnagar upazilas in Satkhira Disrict while two in Khulna's Koyra Upazila.


