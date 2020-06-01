Three found dead in 2 dists





NOAKHALI: Police recovered the bodies of a mother and her minor daughter in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Following this, the husband of the deceased woman and her in-laws went into hiding. The deceased were identified as Bibi Mariam, 25, wife of Akbar Ali, and her two and a half-month-old daughter.

Police recovered Mariam's body hanging from a tree in Solla Village in the morning and her daughter's one from a pond beside it.

The deceased's brother said Mariam and her husband often locked into altercation over Akbar's extramarital affairs and claimed that his sister and niece were murdered over the matter.

Sadar Police Station Official (Investigation) Thomas Barua said the bodies were sent to Noakhali General Hospital morgue.

PABNA: Police recovered the body of a young man from Bonthor area in Chatmohor Upazila of the district on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Shankar Chandra Das, 35, son of late Dulal Chandra Das of Amrito Kunda Bazar area in the upazila.

ASP Sharin said local people found a body in Bonthor Temple area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The investigation is going on, the ASP added.



















