Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 June, 2020, 2:57 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Three found dead in 2 dists

Published : Monday, 1 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a mother and her minor daughter were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Pabna, on Friday.  
NOAKHALI: Police recovered the bodies of a mother and her minor daughter in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
Following this, the husband of the deceased woman and her in-laws went into hiding. The deceased were identified as Bibi Mariam, 25, wife of Akbar Ali, and her two and a half-month-old daughter.
Police recovered Mariam's body hanging from a tree in Solla Village in the morning and her daughter's one from a pond beside it.
The deceased's brother said Mariam and her husband often locked into altercation over Akbar's extramarital affairs and claimed that his sister and niece were murdered over the matter.
Sadar Police Station Official (Investigation) Thomas Barua said the bodies were sent to Noakhali General Hospital morgue.
PABNA: Police recovered the body of a young man from Bonthor area in Chatmohor Upazila of the district on Friday morning.  The deceased was identified as Shankar Chandra Das, 35, son of late Dulal Chandra Das of Amrito Kunda Bazar area in the upazila.
ASP Sharin said local people found a body in Bonthor Temple area in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The investigation is going on, the ASP added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Youth found hanging at Gangni
Mother ‘commits suicide’ after killing minor son
29 cops among 164 infected with coronavirus in five districts
Army begins embankment repairing in Satkhira
Three found dead in 2 dists
Man flees hospital after corona infection report
Three electrocuted in three districts
PM’s grant given to 3,642 mosques in Pabna


Latest News
Industrialist Abdul Monem laid to rest beside mother's grave
Zafrullah's wife, son test corona positive
People more important than economy during COVID-19 crisis: Pope
DU Prof Dr Shakil Uddin Ahmed dies of coronavirus infection
Amazon removes racist messages
COVID-19 has Canada’s banks worried about sickly loans
Bus fare becomes close to air fare on Dhaka-Ctg route!
SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with Int’l Space Station
Trump says he will delay G7 summit and invite other countries
Global COVID-19 cases surpass 6 million
Most Read News
Industrialist Abdul Monem passes away
Khulna corona patient given plasma therapy dies
Results of SSC, equivalent exams published; Pass rate 82.87%
Record 40 die in Bangladesh in one day
Public transport services resume after 2-month
Impact of pandemic on RMG workers & our economy
6 months' jail for going outside sans mask
Gazette issued raising bus fares by 60 per cent
Schools not reopening now: PM
'No HSC exams until favourable condition exists'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft