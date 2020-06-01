Man flees hospital after corona infection report





The patient, aged 18, came to his home in Ekoir Village from Gazipur few days back. He is a worker of readymade garments factory in Gazipur.

Locals quarantined him at Ekoir High School in the village after his arrival.

Birampur Upazila Health Complex Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Sulaiman Hossain Mehedi said the patient and two others people were found positive for coronavirus on Friday evening.

The youth fled the quarantine centre when officials of the administration came to the centre to shift him at a coronavirus treatment facility.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur Police Station Md Moniruzzaman said they conducted raid over the night to detain the patient. The drive is still on, the OC added.





















