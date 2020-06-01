Video
Monday, 1 June, 2020, 2:57 AM
Three electrocuted in three districts

Published : Monday, 1 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondents

Three persons were electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Khulna, Kurigram and Gopalganj, in two days.  
PAIKGACHA, KHULNA: A young boy was electrocuted in Alamtala Village of Paikgacha Upazila in the district early Saturday.
Deceased Babu Khan, 16, was the son of Khokon Khan of the same area.
Local sources said Babu came into contact with a live electric wire accidentally at around 1 am, which causes his death.
Local Union Parishad Chairman KM Arifuzzaman Tuhin confirmed the incident.
NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A young man was electrocuted in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam, 27, son of Suman Ali, a resident of Gabtala Bazar area in the upazila.
Locals said Shafiqul came in contact with a live electric wire while cleaning fan at his premises in the afternoon, leaving him dead on the spot.
GOPALGANJ: A man was electrocuted in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
Deceased Hasan Gazi, 30, was the son Yusuf Gazi, a resident of Madhya Majhbari Village in the upazila.
Kotalipara Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Lutfar Rahman said he came in contact with a live electric wire around 8 am while he was working in a pond, leaving him injured.
He was rushed to Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor pronounced him dead.


