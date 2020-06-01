PM’s grant given to 3,642 mosques in Pabna





As the chief guest, Pabna District Awami League General Secretary Golam Faruk Prince, MP, inaugurated the distribution at a function held at Sadar Upazila Parishad auditorium, which was organised in collaboration with Islamic Foundation, Pabna and Pabna Sadar Upazila administration.

It was chaired by Zainal Abedin, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO).

Among others, Upazila Chairman of Pabna Sadar Mosarraf Hossain, Deputy Director of Pabna Islamic Foundation Muhammad Imamul Haque and President of Pabna Press Club ABM Fazlur Rahman, were present as special guests. Civil society representatives including journalists and politicians were also present.

Muhammad Imamul Islam said, the PM's grant has been given to 3,742 mosques in Pabna District as per the list of Islamic Foundation.

If any mosque is left out of the list, they shall also be included following the certification by Sadar Upazila UNO, he added.

While handing over the grant, Ghulam Farooq Prince, MP, asked the imams and managing committee members not to be fearful about coronavirus.

"Don't get panic about corona. You shall advise performers to stay safe maintaining physical distancing in mosques," he added.























PABNA, May 31: Prime Minister's grant of Taka one crore 92 lakh and 10,000 was given to 3,642 mosques in the district on Thursday at 11am to get out of financial crisis caused by coronavirus disease (Covid-19).As the chief guest, Pabna District Awami League General Secretary Golam Faruk Prince, MP, inaugurated the distribution at a function held at Sadar Upazila Parishad auditorium, which was organised in collaboration with Islamic Foundation, Pabna and Pabna Sadar Upazila administration.It was chaired by Zainal Abedin, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO).Among others, Upazila Chairman of Pabna Sadar Mosarraf Hossain, Deputy Director of Pabna Islamic Foundation Muhammad Imamul Haque and President of Pabna Press Club ABM Fazlur Rahman, were present as special guests. Civil society representatives including journalists and politicians were also present.Muhammad Imamul Islam said, the PM's grant has been given to 3,742 mosques in Pabna District as per the list of Islamic Foundation.If any mosque is left out of the list, they shall also be included following the certification by Sadar Upazila UNO, he added.While handing over the grant, Ghulam Farooq Prince, MP, asked the imams and managing committee members not to be fearful about coronavirus."Don't get panic about corona. You shall advise performers to stay safe maintaining physical distancing in mosques," he added.