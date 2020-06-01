2,000 farmers become victims of Amphan devastation at Kamalnagar, Ramgati





The crops included soya bean, ground nut, chilly and different summer vegetables. About 2,000 farmers became victims of the devastation.

According to Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), in the upazilas, about 35,000 hectres of land were bought under crop cultivation this year.

Before Amphan, the total standing crop land was about 30,000 hectres.

About 300 hectres were destroyed by the cyclone. Soya bean was cultivated on about 27,000 hectres in the upazilas. The ready soya bean of 680 hectres could not be lifted before the hit by Amphan. Soya bean in 50-hectre land was damaged by the Amphan causing a production loss of nine metric tons (MT) which is worth about Tk 3 lakh and 15 thousand. A total of 215 growers suffered.

Ground nut was cultivated in 635 hectres. Of which, 150-hectre land was affected by the cyclone causing a production loss of 45 MT or Tk 27-lakh. A total of 702 farmers were hit.

Summer vegetable (Kharip-1) was cultivated in 625-hectre land, and 70-hectre land was damaged causing a production loss of 42 MT or Tk 10 lakh and 50 thousand affecting 700 farmers.

According to upazila agriculture office sources, in the two upazilas, chilly was cultivated in 800-hectre this year. The cyclone destroyed around 40-hectre land.

Chilly production was cut by 25 MT causing a financial loss of about Tk 10 lakh.

Farmer Mohammed Hossain of Char Falcon at Kamalnagar said he cultivated soya bean on 120-decimal land at a cost of Tk 25,000. His field was submerged by deluge caused by Amphan. Half the production was damaged.

Khayerhat's ground nut farmer Mosharraf Hossain of the same upazila said he cultivated ground nut on 50-decimal land at a cost of about Tk 15,000. His ground nut field was damaged completely.

Ramgatoti's Char Abdullah's farmer Md. Abul Kalam said tidal water has damaged his chilly field of 40 decimal land incurring a loss of about Tk 10,000.

Deputy Director of the DAE Md. Belal Hossain said, "Due to the hit by Amphan and the abnormal surge of Meghna, 270 hectres in Kamalnagar and Ramgati were damaged."

According to him, the field report about the damage and the condition of the affected farmers has been sent to the highest authorities. If allocation is granted, the victims shall be aided," he added.





















LAXMIPUR, KAMALNAGAR, May 31: A total of 300 hectres of seasonal crop land was destroyed by Cyclone Amphan causing a financial loss of Taka half-a-crore in two upazilas - Kamalnagar and Ramgati of the district.The crops included soya bean, ground nut, chilly and different summer vegetables. About 2,000 farmers became victims of the devastation.According to Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), in the upazilas, about 35,000 hectres of land were bought under crop cultivation this year.Before Amphan, the total standing crop land was about 30,000 hectres.About 300 hectres were destroyed by the cyclone. Soya bean was cultivated on about 27,000 hectres in the upazilas. The ready soya bean of 680 hectres could not be lifted before the hit by Amphan. Soya bean in 50-hectre land was damaged by the Amphan causing a production loss of nine metric tons (MT) which is worth about Tk 3 lakh and 15 thousand. A total of 215 growers suffered.Ground nut was cultivated in 635 hectres. Of which, 150-hectre land was affected by the cyclone causing a production loss of 45 MT or Tk 27-lakh. A total of 702 farmers were hit.Summer vegetable (Kharip-1) was cultivated in 625-hectre land, and 70-hectre land was damaged causing a production loss of 42 MT or Tk 10 lakh and 50 thousand affecting 700 farmers.According to upazila agriculture office sources, in the two upazilas, chilly was cultivated in 800-hectre this year. The cyclone destroyed around 40-hectre land.Chilly production was cut by 25 MT causing a financial loss of about Tk 10 lakh.Farmer Mohammed Hossain of Char Falcon at Kamalnagar said he cultivated soya bean on 120-decimal land at a cost of Tk 25,000. His field was submerged by deluge caused by Amphan. Half the production was damaged.Khayerhat's ground nut farmer Mosharraf Hossain of the same upazila said he cultivated ground nut on 50-decimal land at a cost of about Tk 15,000. His ground nut field was damaged completely.Ramgatoti's Char Abdullah's farmer Md. Abul Kalam said tidal water has damaged his chilly field of 40 decimal land incurring a loss of about Tk 10,000.Deputy Director of the DAE Md. Belal Hossain said, "Due to the hit by Amphan and the abnormal surge of Meghna, 270 hectres in Kamalnagar and Ramgati were damaged."According to him, the field report about the damage and the condition of the affected farmers has been sent to the highest authorities. If allocation is granted, the victims shall be aided," he added.