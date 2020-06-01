Video
Monday, 1 June, 2020, 2:56 AM
Nepal parliament set to clear new map which includes India territory

Published : Monday, 1 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, May 31: The move to update Nepal's new map -- which includes a stretch of land high in the mountains that India claims as its own -- has gathered momentum, with the ruling Left alliance moving a constitution amendment bill today.
 The opposition Nepali Congress has said it would vote in favour of the amendment, amid friction with India over the issue.
In Nepal, it usually takes a month to pass a constitution amendment bill. But this time, in view of the people's sentiments, the Nepali parliament may bypass several procedures to get the bill passed in the next ten days, sources said. The opposition assurance means the bill - which requires two-third majority -will get passed.
Earlier this month, the ruling party had cleared the map, drawing fierce reaction from India, which described the move as "unilateral" and not based on historical facts.
"Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India," Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, had said. "Nepal is well aware of India's consistent position on this matter and we urge the Government of Nepal to refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion and respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he had added.
Nepal has claimed the territory, which touches the border with China, under a treaty made with the East India Company during the British period.
The new map was made public earlier this month.    -NDTV


