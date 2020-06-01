Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem reopens after two months

JERUSALEM, May 31: Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, Islam's third holiest site, reopened on Sunday after being closed for over two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dozens of worshippers in protective masks were let into the compound before the first prayers of the day, held in cool and windy conditions.

Chanting "God is greatest, we will protect Al-Aqsa with our soul and blood", the worshippers who gathered in front of the large wooden doors were welcomed by mosque director Omar al-Kiswani, who thanked them for their patience.

The prayers followed a fraught previous day in annexed east Jerusalem, where the compound is located. -AFP



















