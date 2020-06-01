custs damage crops in 31 districts of Balochistan





According to officials of the provincial agriculture department, crops standing over thousands of acres in Nushki, Kharan, Washuk, Panjgur, Kech, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Mastung, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Dera Bugti, Sibi and several other areas have been destroyed by the locusts.

The National Disaster Management Au­­t­­h­­ority (NDMA) had warned that massive swarms of locust will enter Pakistan via Bal­ochistan from Oman and Iran in a few days.









A senior officer of the agriculture department said that anti-locust spray had been carried out throughout the province with the support of NDMA to lessen the damage.

"Locust attacks have damaged standing crops on more than 9,269 hectares causing a loss of Rs1,492 million so far," he said, adding that the agriculture department had distributed knapsack, spray pumps and pesticides worth Rs3.93m.

UN organisation warns of a possible loss of Rs451bn to Pakistan

Local farmers believe that the pace of anti-locust spray is very slow, while they are cooperating with the agriculture department. -Dawn QUETTA, May 31: Locusts have damaged standing crops in 31 districts of Balochistan since March.According to officials of the provincial agriculture department, crops standing over thousands of acres in Nushki, Kharan, Washuk, Panjgur, Kech, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Mastung, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Dera Bugti, Sibi and several other areas have been destroyed by the locusts.The National Disaster Management Au­­t­­h­­ority (NDMA) had warned that massive swarms of locust will enter Pakistan via Bal­ochistan from Oman and Iran in a few days.A senior officer of the agriculture department said that anti-locust spray had been carried out throughout the province with the support of NDMA to lessen the damage."Locust attacks have damaged standing crops on more than 9,269 hectares causing a loss of Rs1,492 million so far," he said, adding that the agriculture department had distributed knapsack, spray pumps and pesticides worth Rs3.93m.UN organisation warns of a possible loss of Rs451bn to PakistanLocal farmers believe that the pace of anti-locust spray is very slow, while they are cooperating with the agriculture department. -Dawn