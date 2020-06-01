Video
Monday, 1 June, 2020, 2:56 AM
Boeing cutting more than 12,000 US jobs

Published : Monday, 1 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

May 31: Boeing Co said on Wednesday it was eliminating more than 12,000 US jobs, including 6,770 involuntary layoffs, as the largest American planemaker restructures in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
Boeing also disclosed it plans "several thousand remaining layoffs" in coming months but did not say where those would take place.
Boeing is slashing costs as a sharp drop in airplane demand during the pandemic worsened a crisis for the company whose 737 MAX jet was grounded last year after a second fatal crash.
Boeing said it restarted 737 MAX production at a "low rate" at its Renton, Washington factory. Reuters reported in April that regulatory approval for the MAX was not expected until at least August.
Boeing shares closed up 3.3per cent at $149.52, then rose another 4.6per cent to $155.84 after hours on news of the MAX production restart.
The company announced in April it would cut 10per cent of its worldwide workforce of 160,000 by the end of 2020. Boeing said Wednesday 5,520 US employees will take voluntary layoffs, and also disclosed it was notifying 6,770 workers of involuntary layoffs.




Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told employees in an email the "pandemic's devastating impact on the airline industry means a deep cut in the number of commercial jets and services our customers will need over the next few years, which in turn means fewer jobs on our lines and in our offices. ... I wish there were some other way."
CFRA analyst Colin Scarola upgraded Boeing to buy and raised his price target to $174 from $112 saying Boeing "can weather its current crises and grow over the long term."    -Reuters


