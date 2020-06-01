Video
Monday, 1 June, 2020, 2:55 AM
BARVIDA demands waiver of port rent on stranded vehicles

Published : Monday, 1 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA) on Sunday proposed in a virtual online press conference in the city that it may pay more than Tk 1,000 crore as revenue to the government even under the coronavirus pandemic crisis.
What it needs is a time befitting policy support to help the business to gather strength and be able to mobilize the big revenue for the government in short time.
BARVIDA leaders said the support measures must include waiver of port rent for April and May on release of 8,000 imported vehicles which are now stacked at Chattogram and Mongla ports.
It has also asked the Government should also allocate Tk 500 Crore for the BARVIDA members from the bailout packages of Bangladesh Bank and waive of taxes on release of vehicles from the ports.
BARVIDA President Abdul Haque placed the proposals attended by its Secretary General Mohammed Shahidul Islam, Vice Presidents S M Anwar Sadat, Mohd.Saiful Islam Samrat, Md. Jasim Uddin Mintu and other executive members of the association
He said that the government had earlier waived the container port charges at the Chattogram port in the wake of coronavirus pandemic  but importers of the reconditioned vehicles failed to benefit from it.
Haque demanded waiver of the rent fees saying on some previous occasions the government had waived it during crisis.
The BARVIDA leaders demanded share of the financial supports from the government announced bailout packages of Tk 20,000 crore and Tk 30,000 crore.


