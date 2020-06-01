Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 June, 2020, 2:55 AM
latest
Home Business

Stocks reopen with gains amid lacklustre trade

Published : Monday, 1 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Correspondent

Stocks reopen with gains amid lacklustre trade

Stocks reopen with gains amid lacklustre trade

The prices of essential commodities decreased in the city kitchen markets over the past week amid muted celebration of the Eid-ul-Fitr Muslim festival in the wake of the raging coronavirus pandemic.
Both the buyers and sellers said that the prices of most items were down and the prices of one or two products that went up earlier ahead of Eid also slid.
However, the eggs and potatoes have been pricier as eggs were sold at Tk 32 to Tk 34 a hali (four pieces) on Saturday. The prices were up by Tk 4.00 a hali over the  past week. Potato prices rose by Tk 2 to Tk 5 per kg selling at Tk 28-30 a kg.
Meanwhile prices of garlic also rose this week as vendors demanded upto Tk 120 per kg against Tk 80 to Tk 100 per kg  demanded by the sellers a week ago, according to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).
Beef has also returned to its previous price at Tk 550.
The price of broiler decreased by Tk 30 a kg over the week and the item was selling for Tk 150 to Tk 160 a kg on the markets in the capital. Locally bred hens were selling for Tk 450 to Tk 500 a kg.
The price of onions, grams declined over the week. Locally produced onion was available at Tk45 per kg and imported varieties at  Tk35 to Tk45 per kg. But before Eid, the same onions had been sold at much higher price.
Meanwhile, the prices of almost all kinds of fish started declining in the market. The sellers also think that the prices of these daily necessities are not likely to increase in the coming weeks. The standard variety of BR-28 rice was selling for Tk 42 to Tk 44 a kg and the fine variety for Tk 45 to Tk 48 a kg.
The fine variety of Miniket rice was selling for Tk 56 to Tk60 a kg on the city markets on the day. The fine variety of Najirshail rice was retailing at Tk 58 to Tk 60 a kg and its standard variety at Tk 65 a kg.
Green chilli was selling for Tk 60-70 a kg on the day.
The prices of vegetables remained stable over the week and prices were reasonable, customers said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
custs damage crops in 31 districts of Balochistan
Russian small businesses reopen to uncertain future
Boeing cutting more than 12,000 US jobs
BARVIDA demands waiver of port rent on stranded vehicles
NCC Bank postpones recommended dividend
Stocks reopen with gains amid lacklustre trade
Adequate budgetary allocation for poor disabled underscored
30th span installed; 4.5 km Padma Bridge now visible


Latest News
Industrialist Abdul Monem laid to rest beside mother's grave
Zafrullah's wife, son test corona positive
People more important than economy during COVID-19 crisis: Pope
DU Prof Dr Shakil Uddin Ahmed dies of coronavirus infection
Amazon removes racist messages
COVID-19 has Canada’s banks worried about sickly loans
Bus fare becomes close to air fare on Dhaka-Ctg route!
SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with Int’l Space Station
Trump says he will delay G7 summit and invite other countries
Global COVID-19 cases surpass 6 million
Most Read News
Industrialist Abdul Monem passes away
Khulna corona patient given plasma therapy dies
Results of SSC, equivalent exams published; Pass rate 82.87%
Record 40 die in Bangladesh in one day
Public transport services resume after 2-month
Impact of pandemic on RMG workers & our economy
6 months' jail for going outside sans mask
Gazette issued raising bus fares by 60 per cent
Schools not reopening now: PM
'No HSC exams until favourable condition exists'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft