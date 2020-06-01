Stocks reopen with gains amid lacklustre trade



Both the buyers and sellers said that the prices of most items were down and the prices of one or two products that went up earlier ahead of Eid also slid.

However, the eggs and potatoes have been pricier as eggs were sold at Tk 32 to Tk 34 a hali (four pieces) on Saturday. The prices were up by Tk 4.00 a hali over the past week. Potato prices rose by Tk 2 to Tk 5 per kg selling at Tk 28-30 a kg.

Meanwhile prices of garlic also rose this week as vendors demanded upto Tk 120 per kg against Tk 80 to Tk 100 per kg demanded by the sellers a week ago, according to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).

Beef has also returned to its previous price at Tk 550.

The price of broiler decreased by Tk 30 a kg over the week and the item was selling for Tk 150 to Tk 160 a kg on the markets in the capital. Locally bred hens were selling for Tk 450 to Tk 500 a kg.

The price of onions, grams declined over the week. Locally produced onion was available at Tk45 per kg and imported varieties at Tk35 to Tk45 per kg. But before Eid, the same onions had been sold at much higher price.

Meanwhile, the prices of almost all kinds of fish started declining in the market. The sellers also think that the prices of these daily necessities are not likely to increase in the coming weeks. The standard variety of BR-28 rice was selling for Tk 42 to Tk 44 a kg and the fine variety for Tk 45 to Tk 48 a kg.

The fine variety of Miniket rice was selling for Tk 56 to Tk60 a kg on the city markets on the day. The fine variety of Najirshail rice was retailing at Tk 58 to Tk 60 a kg and its standard variety at Tk 65 a kg.

Green chilli was selling for Tk 60-70 a kg on the day.

The prices of vegetables remained stable over the week and prices were reasonable, customers said.





















