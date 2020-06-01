Video
Monday, 1 June, 2020, 2:55 AM
BGB distributes food among poor families in Lalmonirhat

Published : Monday, 1 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Sunday distributed food and other relief items among the destitute and helpless families in the frontier areas under its jurisdiction in Lalmonirhat district, maintaining social distancing.
BGB Lalmonirhat 15 Battalion distributed foodstuffs among 650 helpless families at Chandrapur Puranton Union Parishad ground, Lohakuchi High School ground, Namuri Girls' High School ground, Kalomatia Mandalpara area and Chungadhara Government Primary School ground in the district.
Each of the families got 4 kilogram (kg) rice, 4 kg flour, 2 kg pulses and 1 packet of salt as relief items. Besides, 550 masks and 100 units of hand sanitizer were distributed there.




Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Rangpur 51 Battalion also distributed relief items among 600 helpless and poor families at three different frontier areas under Patgram upazila of Lalmonirhat district.
The places are: Madhya Thangjhara Government Primary School ground, Mominpur Kuchlibari High School ground and Natun Bazar Government Primary School ground.
Each family got 6 kg rice, 2 kg pulses, 2 kg flour and 1 packet salt of 500 gram.
The food items were given by Bidyanondo Foundation in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.    -Agencies



