BGB distributes food among poor families in Lalmonirhat





BGB Lalmonirhat 15 Battalion distributed foodstuffs among 650 helpless families at Chandrapur Puranton Union Parishad ground, Lohakuchi High School ground, Namuri Girls' High School ground, Kalomatia Mandalpara area and Chungadhara Government Primary School ground in the district.

Each of the families got 4 kilogram (kg) rice, 4 kg flour, 2 kg pulses and 1 packet of salt as relief items. Besides, 550 masks and 100 units of hand sanitizer were distributed there.









Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Rangpur 51 Battalion also distributed relief items among 600 helpless and poor families at three different frontier areas under Patgram upazila of Lalmonirhat district.

The places are: Madhya Thangjhara Government Primary School ground, Mominpur Kuchlibari High School ground and Natun Bazar Government Primary School ground.

Each family got 6 kg rice, 2 kg pulses, 2 kg flour and 1 packet salt of 500 gram.

