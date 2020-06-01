Video
JCI BD joins DNCC’s fight against Covid-19

Published : Monday, 1 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Observer Desk

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bangladesh president Sarah Kamal hands over a donation cheque to DNCC mayor Atiqul Islam to fight against Covid-19 pandemic at his office recently. photo : courtesy

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bangladesh has made a donation to the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) to help it fight the COVID-19 pandemic, said a press release.
To this end, JCI Bangladesh president Sarah Kamal handed over a cheque to DNCC mayor Atiqul Islam at the DNCC office recently. JCI treasurer Amzad Hussain, JCI Bangladesh national executive vice president Sakib Ahmed, national general legal counsel Erfan Haque, national vice president Shahedul Azam, JCI Dhaka United local president Tasneem Huq and JCI Dhaka West local president Seyed Mosayeb Alam were also present on the occasion, the press release added.


