Monday, 1 June, 2020, 2:55 AM
Three-time Olympic gold medalist Morrow dies at 84

Published : Monday, 1 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

LOS ANGELES, MAY 31: Treble Olympic gold medalist Bobby Joe Morrow -- who won 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay gold at the 1956 Melbourne Games, has died at the age of 84.
The San Benito school district, which honored the hometown hero by naming their football stadium after him, expressed condolences on its Facebook page on Saturday, saying Morrow's legacy would "live on forever" in the Texas town.
At Melbourne in 1956, Morrow joined US athletics great Jesse Owens as the only men to win the 100m, 200m and 4x100m gold at a single Olympics -- a feat later matched by American Carl Lewis and Jamaican Usain Bolt.    -AFP



